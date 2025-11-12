What is YIELD

Yield Protocol (YIELD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yield Protocol (YIELD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.18K $ 19.18K $ 19.18K Total Supply: $ 140.66M $ 140.66M $ 140.66M Circulating Supply: $ 71.45M $ 71.45M $ 71.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.77K $ 37.77K $ 37.77K All-Time High: $ 0.547757 $ 0.547757 $ 0.547757 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0002685 $ 0.0002685 $ 0.0002685 Learn more about Yield Protocol (YIELD) price Buy YIELD Now!

Yield Protocol (YIELD) Information Official Website: https://yieldprotocol.org/

Yield Protocol (YIELD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yield Protocol (YIELD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YIELD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YIELD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YIELD's tokenomics, explore YIELD token's live price!

