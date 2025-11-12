Yee (YEE) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-12 07:36:17 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 37.25K
Total Supply:
$ 965.92M
Circulating Supply:
$ 965.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 37.25K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Yee (YEE) Information

Main thesis off Community Take Over $yee

  1. OG old meme
  2. Main enemy of pepe most memebale frog here lore https://wiki.destiny.gg/view/YEE_vs_PEPE
  3. 99M views on YT https://youtu.be/q6EoRBvdVPQ?si=7JUjiifWFb6n2E4y
  4. has strong meme potential, can be used for any memes via and there is already an active community posting memes about it. It is also known in the Gaming Sphere. There was a event pepe vs. yee Yee has been known as OG Meme always in competition to Pepe. Just this lore makes it unique and undeniable to tokenize and memefi it. Solana needs a prehistorical OG meme as compunder and rival to Pepe
Official Website:
https://pump.fun/coin/HK6hRLHB9orDKK5MffpCKxdLLRqiaqqUxN2vEoQQpump

Yee (YEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Yee (YEE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YEE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YEE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

