Main thesis off Community Take Over $yee 1. OG old meme 2. Main enemy of pepe most memebale frog here lore https://wiki.destiny.gg/view/YEE_vs_PEPE 3. 99M views on YT https://youtu.be/q6EoRBvdVPQ?si=7JUjiifWFb6n2E4y 4. has strong meme potential, can be used for any memes via and there is already an active community posting memes about it. It is also known in the Gaming Sphere. There was a event pepe vs. yee Yee has been known as OG Meme always in competition to Pepe. Just this lore makes it unique and undeniable to tokenize and memefi it. Solana needs a prehistorical OG meme as compunder and rival to Pepe