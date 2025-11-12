XVGOPT is the Optimism-based XVG-branded token that brings Verge’s ethos and value to one of the most scalable Layer 2 ecosystems on Ethereum. As part of the XVG token suite, it shares the same unified contract address across multiple chains, simplifying verification and integration. Paired exclusively with OP, the Optimism governance token, XVGOPT supports fast, low-cost transactions and future-ready DeFi applications and is backed by the Optimism layers value.