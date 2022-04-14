xPACK (XPACK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xPACK (XPACK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xPACK (XPACK) Information HashPack is the leading retail wallet on Hedera Hashgraph with a fantastic user experience for defi, NFTs and dApps. The wallet is non-custodial, audited and features free email account creation as well as seed phrase based account creation. HashPack is integrated with every major dApp in the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem and is deeply involved in the retail and developer communities. The introduction of PACK and xPACK offer the users at HashPack a fresh new way of engage with the Hedera ecosystem while being rewarded for using its services. Official Website: https://www.hashpack.app/ Whitepaper: https://hashpack.gitbook.io/pack-whitepaper-1 Buy XPACK Now!

xPACK (XPACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for xPACK (XPACK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.40M $ 3.40M $ 3.40M Total Supply: $ 135.36M $ 135.36M $ 135.36M Circulating Supply: $ 135.36M $ 135.36M $ 135.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.40M $ 3.40M $ 3.40M All-Time High: $ 0.02555685 $ 0.02555685 $ 0.02555685 All-Time Low: $ 0.02251504 $ 0.02251504 $ 0.02251504 Current Price: $ 0.02511667 $ 0.02511667 $ 0.02511667 Learn more about xPACK (XPACK) price

xPACK (XPACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xPACK (XPACK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XPACK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XPACK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XPACK's tokenomics, explore XPACK token's live price!

