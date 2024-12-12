XMONEY (XMONEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XMONEY (XMONEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XMONEY (XMONEY) Information Xmoney was launched on the 12th December 2024 on the Solana block chain and is a meme parody token in anticipation of the possible launch of a payment system on X, which has been supposedly referred to and called Xmoney, confirmed by a press release on 31st December 2024. This cryptocurrency is deemed as a fun token; it has no financial value and no affiliation with Elon Musk, X, X Payments or X money. Official Website: https://xmoney-solana.com/ Buy XMONEY Now!

XMONEY (XMONEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XMONEY (XMONEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 531.11K $ 531.11K $ 531.11K Total Supply: $ 999.12M $ 999.12M $ 999.12M Circulating Supply: $ 999.12M $ 999.12M $ 999.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 531.11K $ 531.11K $ 531.11K All-Time High: $ 0.00388614 $ 0.00388614 $ 0.00388614 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0005311 $ 0.0005311 $ 0.0005311 Learn more about XMONEY (XMONEY) price

XMONEY (XMONEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XMONEY (XMONEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XMONEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XMONEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XMONEY's tokenomics, explore XMONEY token's live price!

