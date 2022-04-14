Xerberus (XER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xerberus (XER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xerberus (XER) Information Xerberus is a risk and asset management blockchain designed to provide services to other blockchain ecosystems. Each node within the Xerberus blockchain computes an open-source risk model, assessing risk for most crypto assets within partner ecosystems. The produced risk ratings can be used by dApps to improve resilience and capital efficiency. Investors can benefit directly from Xerberus Risk Ratings by investing in Xerberus indexes, which provide the most secure and decentralized way to benefit from crypto volatility. Official Website: https://www.xerberus.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/qzevbnhr5guutdjx

Xerberus (XER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xerberus (XER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.99M $ 1.99M $ 1.99M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 223.79M $ 223.79M $ 223.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.90M $ 8.90M $ 8.90M All-Time High: $ 0.0209752 $ 0.0209752 $ 0.0209752 All-Time Low: $ 0.00268313 $ 0.00268313 $ 0.00268313 Current Price: $ 0.00890413 $ 0.00890413 $ 0.00890413

Xerberus (XER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xerberus (XER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

