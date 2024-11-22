XENOMORPH (XENO) Tokenomics
Launched on 22/11/2024 by a team based in Singapore, Xeno is an innovative Web3 project exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration through an AI-driven art and research platform built on Solana. The project challenges conventional narratives of space exploration by reimagining how enhanced biological systems might pioneer interstellar discovery.
Xeno operates at the convergence of Decentralized Science (DeSci), artificial intelligence, and speculative biology. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate accelerated evolutionary scenarios, focusing on how organisms might adapt and thrive in extreme extraterrestrial environments. By combining AI-generated art, computational biology, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a unique ecosystem for exploring theoretical bio-adaptation mechanisms.
Core Project Components:
AI-powered evolutionary simulation models Generative art representing biological adaptation scenarios Blockchain-based research collaboration framework Smart nanomachine design conceptualizations Speculative deep space exploration narratives The project's philosophical underpinning challenges the anthropocentric view of space exploration. Instead of viewing humans as the primary agents of interstellar discovery, Xeno proposes a paradigm where enhanced biological systems—augmented by artificial intelligence—might serve as pioneering explorers. This approach reimagines evolution as a dynamic, technologically mediated process capable of transcending current biological limitations.
Technological Infrastructure:
By bridging art, science, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a novel framework for understanding potential future trajectories of biological innovation and space exploration. The project invites participants to reimagine the boundaries between natural systems, technological intervention, and interstellar potential.
Understanding the tokenomics of XENOMORPH (XENO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XENO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XENO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
