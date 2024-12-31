XDEFI (XDEFI) Tokenomics
In October 2024, the $XDEFI token migrated to the $CTRL token on a 1:1 basis.
If you still hold any $XDEFI tokens you can migrate them to $CTRL on a 1:1 basis any time until September 2025 using the official migration tool which is available here: https://app.ctrl.xyz/migrate.
Ctrl Wallet will cover the gas fees involved with your migration provided that you complete your migration by 31 December 2024.
If you are interested in buying the token for Ctrl Wallet, please purchase $CTRL.
Please note that any liquidity pools for the $XDEFI token are no longer supported by Ctrl Wallet and you can expect to experience high slippage.
XDEFI is a non-custodial wallet that allows you to securely swap, store, and send NFTs and crypto across 14 blockchains.
Join more than 100,000 people who trust XDEFI Wallet!
One wallet for all of Web3: Swap, send and store more than 10,000 assets on Ethereum, THORChain, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Doge, Litecoin, Luna2, Luna Classic and Bitcoin Cash.
A single gallery for all your NFTs: A single, customisable gallery for your Ethereum, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Binance Chain and Luna2 NFTs.
Permissionless swaps and bridging: Unlimited swaps for all THORChain assets, all within the wallet.
XDEFI Wallet is non-custodial: We never have access to your funds. XDEFI Wallet never stores your seed phrase, your password or any private information.
You are always in full control of your funds and data.
XDEFI (XDEFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for XDEFI (XDEFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
XDEFI (XDEFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of XDEFI (XDEFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XDEFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XDEFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.