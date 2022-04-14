XCeption (XCEPT) Information

Introducing XCeption—the first democratized MEV bot and suite of trading tools. TradeCeption ensures seamless trade execution, while MarketCeption offers DCA out of large positions or creates floor support for protocols. Features like SnipeCeption provide lightning-fast market sniping, making trading easier than ever.

Maximize your earnings potential with MevCeption by earning passive income through token approval for MEV transactions. Plus, our referral program rewards users for spreading the word.