XAYA (WCHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into XAYA (WCHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
XAYA (WCHI) Information

In 2013 the XAYA team introduced the world to true blockchain gaming with the Huntercoin experiment. Since then, they have pushed blockchain technologies ahead with several unique innovations. Through several years of R&D, the team proudly presents this new platform where games can run serverless and unstoppable on the blockchain with countless thousands of games and millions of players.

https://xaya.io
https://xaya.io/downloads/XAYA_White_Paper.pdf

XAYA (WCHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for XAYA (WCHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.97M
$ 1.97M$ 1.97M
Total Supply:
$ 77.30M
$ 77.30M$ 77.30M
Circulating Supply:
$ 57.61M
$ 57.61M$ 57.61M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.65M
$ 2.65M$ 2.65M
All-Time High:
$ 0.766229
$ 0.766229$ 0.766229
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00152533
$ 0.00152533$ 0.00152533
Current Price:
$ 0.03422879
$ 0.03422879$ 0.03422879

XAYA (WCHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of XAYA (WCHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WCHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WCHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.