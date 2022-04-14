Wrapped QOM (WQOM) Tokenomics
QL1 is a blockchain that is decentralized, community-driven, and community-funded, giving its users complete control and transparency. With its lightning-fast transaction times and extremely low fees, QL1's efficient design makes it the perfect platform for seamless and economical digital exchanges. Become a part of a network where community members drive innovation, guaranteeing a future based on cooperation and trust.
QL1 is a cutting-edge blockchain combining the power of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cosmos ecosystems, with Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) enabled for seamless cross-chain interactions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped QOM (WQOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WQOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WQOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.