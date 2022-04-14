Wrapped QOM (WQOM) Information

QL1 is a blockchain that is decentralized, community-driven, and community-funded, giving its users complete control and transparency. With its lightning-fast transaction times and extremely low fees, QL1's efficient design makes it the perfect platform for seamless and economical digital exchanges. Become a part of a network where community members drive innovation, guaranteeing a future based on cooperation and trust.

QL1 is a cutting-edge blockchain combining the power of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cosmos ecosystems, with Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) enabled for seamless cross-chain interactions.