Wrapped MistCoin (WMC) Information

MistCoin is the prototype or manuscript for ERC-20. Its launch on November 3rd, 2015, coincided with the introduction of a custom token system for the Ethereum Mist Wallet. Ethereum pioneers Fabian Vogelsteller and Alex Van de Sande both lead the project. Following the release of MistCoin, hundreds of token contracts with the same exact code were deployed. Leading to the creation of the ERC-20 standard, designed and proposed by Fabian. In essence, MistCoin is the origin of every ERC-20 token. Wrapped MistCoin (WMC) was created to enable the seamless trading and use of MistCoin(MC) in a manner consistent with standard cryptocurrency protocols. This approach aligns with the conventional method applied when dealing with historical assets on Ethereum. Notably, other well-established digital assets, such as CryptoPunks, CryptoKitties, Etheria Tiles, among others, have undergone a very similar wrapping process to facilitate modern day use. WMC/MC can be freely Unwrapped and Wrapped, 1:1, by anyone at anytime.