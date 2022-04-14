Wild Forest Token (WF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wild Forest Token (WF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wild Forest Token (WF) Information Wild Forest is a free-to-play real-time strategy (RTS) game featuring fast-paced single-screen PvP battles. Backed by Sky Mavis, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures, L1D, and other major investors, it combines the simplicity of Web2 gaming with the opportunities of Web3. The game is available on Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, making it easy for players worldwide to join. Players can start playing without any blockchain knowledge, and Web3 features like NFTs and tokens are introduced gradually as they progress. Official Website: https://playwildforest.io/ Whitepaper: https://wildforest.gitbook.io/whitepaper

Wild Forest Token (WF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wild Forest Token (WF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 405.24K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 55.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.27M All-Time High: $ 0.079021 All-Time Low: $ 0.00217244 Current Price: $ 0.00725916

Wild Forest Token (WF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wild Forest Token (WF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

