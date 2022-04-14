Whispy (WHISPY) Tokenomics
The project appears to revolve around a meme token named $WHISPY. This token embodies the essence of those who have faced financial losses ("rekt") on the Solana blockchain. $WHISPY is conceptualized as a spirit that has amassed all the pain from these losses and manifests once every ten years to distribute profits back to the affected individuals. It is portrayed as a harbinger of significant profits, symbolizing a chance for redemption and profit return for those who have previously suffered financial setbacks in the crypto market. This creates a narrative that ties the token's value and significance to the recovery and eventual profit of its holders.
Understanding the tokenomics of Whispy (WHISPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WHISPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WHISPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.