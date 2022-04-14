Whatever Ape (WAPE) Tokenomics

Whatever Ape (WAPE) Information

Whatever Ape ($WAPE) is a meme token based on the Solana blockchain. It features an iconic NFT ape character, promoting a humorous and light-hearted investment approach with its motto, "I don't care. I'm just making a profit." The project focuses on community engagement and cultural resonance within the crypto and NFT spaces, without claiming to solve specific technological problems. Instead, Whatever Ape serves as a cultural token that attracts a demographic interested in humor and the viral aspects of the digital age. The primary goal of the Whatever Ape project seems to be to entertain and engage its community while providing opportunities for profit through cryptocurrency. As a meme token, it might not focus heavily on technical or innovative blockchain applications but rather on community building and market trends that capitalize on viral content and the speculative nature of meme tokens.

Market Cap:
$ 15.58K
$ 15.58K$ 15.58K
Total Supply:
$ 998.48M
$ 998.48M$ 998.48M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.48M
$ 998.48M$ 998.48M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.58K
$ 15.58K$ 15.58K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00240868
$ 0.00240868$ 0.00240868
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Whatever Ape (WAPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Whatever Ape (WAPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WAPE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

