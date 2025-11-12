WestTech Blockchain Security is a product suite from WestTech Technologies that provides automated risk detection and continuous monitoring for smart contracts and wallets. The platform combines an AI-assisted smart contract auditor, real-time threat intelligence feeds, and a policy-driven smart contract firewall. Users can scan source and bytecode before deployment, track live contracts across supported chains, and receive alerts by email, Telegram, Discord, or web push. Enterprise features include dashboards, APIs, and downloadable, branded compliance reports with an audit trail of rules and model versions. The native WST token on Base is a utility token used to unlock premium features, increase alert limits, access governance, and participate in contributor rewards tied to verified threat reports.