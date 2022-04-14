Weblume AI (WLAI) Tokenomics
Weblume AI (WLAI) Information
Weblume AI is an AI-powered platform that radically simplifies website, smart contract, and dApp creation.
Developing blockchain apps, websites, or smart contracts traditionally requires deep technical knowledge, significant time investment, and/or substantial financial resources. This complexity often deters innovators and entrepreneurs from exploring blockchain solutions.
By automating design, code, and smart contract deployment, it removes technical barriers, slashes development time, and lowers costs.
Weblume's vision is to democratize blockchain and web developmnt, empowering anyone, regardless of skill level, to build for the decentralized web - zero coding skills required.
Weblume AI (WLAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Weblume AI (WLAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Weblume AI (WLAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Weblume AI (WLAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WLAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WLAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WLAI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
