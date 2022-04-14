Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Web 3 Dollar (USD3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Information USD3 is a fully asset-backed currency ("RToken") created on the Reserve protocol. RTokens feature onchain asset-backing, revenue sharing, overcollateralization and mint/redemptions, governed by RSR stakers. The native web 3 currency. A low-risk yield-bearing USD stablecoin built on DeFi markets. Governance should prioritize safety and stability, seeking highly-rated stables and DeFi platforms. Earn the DeFi rate any time you're in stables. Official Website: https://app.reserve.org/ethereum/token/0x0d86883faf4ffd7aeb116390af37746f45b6f378/overview

Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Web 3 Dollar (USD3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 44.44M Total Supply: $ 42.12M Circulating Supply: $ 42.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.44M All-Time High: $ 1.17 All-Time Low: $ 0.939075 Current Price: $ 1.055

Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Web 3 Dollar (USD3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USD3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USD3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USD3's tokenomics, explore USD3 token's live price!

