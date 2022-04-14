Waveform (WAVE) Tokenomics
Waveform is an autonomous AI-powered cryptocurrency trading platform that leverages advanced technologies to provide users with robust tools for navigating the fast-paced and volatile cryptocurrency market. Built on the principles of transparency, adaptability, and profitability, Waveform allows users to trade cryptocurrencies autonomously through fully customizable trading agents. We aim to allow user to have the most complex agents of all platforms.
Understanding the tokenomics of Waveform (WAVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
