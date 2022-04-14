WaiFU (WAIFU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WaiFU (WAIFU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WaiFU (WAIFU) Information W.A.I.F.U stands for Warehousing Accessibility Integration Framework for Using AI Data. WAIFU is a decentralized marketplace and agent training terminal designed to facilitate the buying, selling, and sharing of high-quality training data for AI agents. The WAIFU (Web-based AI Framework Universal Interface) Terminal is a Bloomberg-inspired platform for AI agent integration and deployment. It provides a unified interface for AI engineers to develop, test, and deploy AI agents while leveraging various APIs and data sources. Developers will pay in $WAIFU to access and train agents within the training terminal. Official Website: https://www.waifu.win/

WaiFU (WAIFU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WaiFU (WAIFU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.38K Total Supply: $ 999.89M Circulating Supply: $ 958.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.87K All-Time High: $ 0.01309255 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

WaiFU (WAIFU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WaiFU (WAIFU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAIFU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAIFU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

