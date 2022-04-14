VPS Ai (VPS) Tokenomics

VPS Ai (VPS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into VPS Ai (VPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

VPS Ai (VPS) Information

Decentralized AI & Blockchain $VPS GPU Cloud Ecosystem Our project is centered on democratizing access to high-powered computing through the $VPS GPU Cloud Ecosystem. We offer GPU-equipped Virtual Private Servers tailored for AI and blockchain applications, enabling developers, businesses, and innovators to access the computing resources they need. With the $VPS token and cryptocurrency transactions, our platform simplifies the process of renting these essential services, fostering a secure and decentralized environment for technological advancement. Our aim is to provide the backbone for future developments in AI and blockchain, making powerful computing accessible to all.

Official Website:
https://vpsai.io/

VPS Ai (VPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for VPS Ai (VPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 639.75K
$ 639.75K$ 639.75K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 88.04M
$ 88.04M$ 88.04M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 726.65K
$ 726.65K$ 726.65K
All-Time High:
$ 0.121459
$ 0.121459$ 0.121459
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00392027
$ 0.00392027$ 0.00392027
Current Price:
$ 0.0072771
$ 0.0072771$ 0.0072771

VPS Ai (VPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of VPS Ai (VPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VPS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VPS's tokenomics, explore VPS token's live price!

VPS Price Prediction

Want to know where VPS might be heading? Our VPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.