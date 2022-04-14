Virus Protocol (VIRUS) Tokenomics
The first ever decentralized and democratically controlled/trained AI platform.
Virus Protocol is a living experiment in adaptive intelligence, shaped and refined by the collective input of its community. This Protocol introduces an evolving AI entity merging the adaptability of viral "virus" evolution alongside the power of collaborative intelligence. An ever-evolving "virus" grows with each contribution. Every user is a researcher, and every input is a step forward in creating an intelligent, decentralized agent producing not only an adaptive model but a shared vision of decentralized intelligence.
Key Features:
Community-Driven Evolution: Virus Protocol adapts to inputs from its community, evolving its characteristics and capabilities over time.
AI Meets Blockchain: Leveraging Solana’s speed and efficiency, the token integrates AI to create a dynamic, evolving entity.
Visual Representation: Each iteration of the $virus is paired with a unique visual component, symbolizing its growth and transformation.
Virus Protocol blurs the line between creator and creation. You’re not just a participant—you’re part of the evolution.
Virus Protocol (VIRUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Virus Protocol (VIRUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Virus Protocol (VIRUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Virus Protocol (VIRUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VIRUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VIRUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.