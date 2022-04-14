Vidulum (VDL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vidulum (VDL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vidulum (VDL) Information Vidulum is designed to make cryptocurrency adoption and ownership accessible to users of all skill levels. It centers around a multi-currency web wallet that allows users to store, access, and manage their cryptocurrencies through modern web browsers. The platform emphasizes user control over their crypto private keys, underscoring the principle of "your keys, your crypto." A core feature of the Vidulum ecosystem is its native crypto coin, VDL, which serves to reward users for utilizing the application and is continually being developed for new utilities within the web wallet . Official Website: https://vidulum.app/ Buy VDL Now!

Vidulum (VDL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 36.24K
Total Supply: $ 18.77M
Circulating Supply: $ 18.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.24K
All-Time High: $ 0.791764
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00193013

Vidulum (VDL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vidulum (VDL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VDL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VDL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VDL's tokenomics, explore VDL token's live price!

