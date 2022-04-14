Vertcoin (VTC) Information

Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2014 to make mining accessible and easy to everyone. It allows for GPU mining and gaming simultaneously. Even from your home computer.

Vertcoin is not funded nor controlled by any entity, it is simply an ASIC resistant P2P variant of Bitcoin that takes on the same maximum low coin supply as Litecoin (84,000,000).