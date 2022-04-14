VENKO ($VENKO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VENKO ($VENKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VENKO ($VENKO) Information This friendly alien loves to make new friends and to abduct cute cuddly pets, and captivated by the marvels of the Solana blockchain, and holding immense respect for Anatoly Yakovenko, this friendly alien decided to abduct Anatoly's last five letters. $VENKO acts as a digital passport to an exclusive community where he united Alien, UAP and Crypto enthusiasts, all under the banner of mutal curiosity and camaraderie. Official Website: https://www.venko.tech/ Whitepaper: https://venko.gitbook.io/whitepaper Buy $VENKO Now!

VENKO ($VENKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VENKO ($VENKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.39K $ 24.39K $ 24.39K Total Supply: $ 999.66B $ 999.66B $ 999.66B Circulating Supply: $ 597.09B $ 597.09B $ 597.09B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.84K $ 40.84K $ 40.84K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about VENKO ($VENKO) price

VENKO ($VENKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VENKO ($VENKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $VENKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $VENKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $VENKO's tokenomics, explore $VENKO token's live price!

