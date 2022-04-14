Vector Finance (VTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vector Finance (VTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vector Finance (VTX) Information Vector Finance: The premier yield booster on the Avalanche blockchain for advanced DeFi strategies. Users can deposit on Vector and: Earn substantial rewards from our Trader Joe staking program with zJOE.

Boost their yields through our program on Platypus Finance and earn with xPTP.

Gain sAVAX rewards through our partnership with Benqi using xQI. Start boosting your DeFi yields today! Official Website: https://vectorfinance.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.vectorfinance.io/ Buy VTX Now!

Vector Finance (VTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vector Finance (VTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 645.76K $ 645.76K $ 645.76K Total Supply: $ 59.16M $ 59.16M $ 59.16M Circulating Supply: $ 59.16M $ 59.16M $ 59.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 645.76K $ 645.76K $ 645.76K All-Time High: $ 1.6 $ 1.6 $ 1.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.0060124 $ 0.0060124 $ 0.0060124 Current Price: $ 0.01092728 $ 0.01092728 $ 0.01092728 Learn more about Vector Finance (VTX) price

Vector Finance (VTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vector Finance (VTX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VTX's tokenomics, explore VTX token's live price!

VTX Price Prediction Want to know where VTX might be heading? Our VTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VTX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!