uTON (UTON) Information

UTONIC is the first TON restaking platform and revenue-sharing layer for one billion users in Telegram.

Focusing on one billion users' real usecases in Telegram and TON ecosystem, UTONiC collaborates with various Web2 and Web3 partners to build scenario-based AVS solutions for gaming, social, payment, AI dapps. The Liquid Restaking Token, uTON supports a diverse range of assets, including TON, tsTON, stTON, offering retail users versatile options to maximize their earnings with additional airdrop.