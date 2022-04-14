urmom (URMOM) Information

Specifically created for the pulsechain network. This is a pure meme coin with 50.5% of the supply burned myself to the pulsechain burn address. On our spaces call $330,000 of LP was burned also to protect our team. The narrative is when a kid was playing elon musk on a video game and asked what would be a good name for a meme coin, his response "urmom". Solana network lauched a version and dumped on many. This was my sole motivation for the pulsechain version with a large burn of LP and Dev supply to protect the chart and holders. AMEN.