Underdog is a community-driven project that emerged from a decentralized launch on the LetsBonk.fun platform. Following the initial release, the original token developer became inactive, resulting in a significant price decline. Despite this, the community has remained engaged and has since initiated the development of a trading and scanning platform designed to perform risk assessments on new token launches originating from the LetsBonk.fun ecosystem.
The platform processes each new launch using a four-step analysis:
Base Scan – Collects and reviews fundamental data, including image metadata and uniqueness of provided information.
Off-Chain Scan – Verifies the existence and relevance of associated off-chain content such as websites and token references.
On-Chain Scan – Evaluates the deployer’s wallet activity, funding sources, and historical behavior on the Solana network.
Ongoing Monitoring – Continuously tracks key metrics such as token holder distribution, market capitalization, and trading volume to provide users with data-driven insights.
The project aims to improve transparency and awareness within the LetsBonk.fun launch ecosystem by offering structured and automated risk evaluations.
Understanding the tokenomics of Underdog (UNDERDOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UNDERDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UNDERDOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
