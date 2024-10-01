Ugly Dog (UGLYDOG) Tokenomics
Ugly Dog is the first memecoin inspired by AI & community ideas. The Ugly Dog Token is a memecoin that leverages both the power of people and AI to create a decentralized, community-driven cryptocurrency. It’s built on the Solana Blockchain, known for its efficiency, security, and low transaction fees. Ugly Dog merges humor, technology, and community engagement, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in crypto culture and memes.
Ugly Dog combines the power of people and AI, emphasizing human uniqueness, because humor knows no boundaries. Ugly Dog aims to push the limits of humor in AI-generated content and challenge some of the existing restrictions in platforms like ChatGPT when it comes to humor and visual representations.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ugly Dog (UGLYDOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UGLYDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UGLYDOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
UGLYDOG Price Prediction
Disclaimer
