TypeAI (TYPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TypeAI (TYPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TypeAI (TYPE) Information Type AI is an innovative Telegram bot designed to revolutionize interactions within the Ethereum blockchain. It simplifies DeFi transactions by allowing users to execute complex operations through straightforward text commands. Whether it’s swapping tokens, managing portfolios, or exploring new DeFi opportunities, Type AI handles it all efficiently. The platform uses advanced AI to interpret user queries, ensuring actions like staking, lending, or token transfers are done seamlessly. Emphasizing security, it securely encrypts all private keys, ensuring user data remains protected. With a revenue model based on transaction fees and partnerships, Type AI also incentivizes its community, distributing a significant portion of earnings to token holders. Bridging the gap between complex blockchain technology and everyday users, Type AI stands as a one-stop solution for easy, safe, and intuitive DeFi interactions Official Website: https://typeai.live Whitepaper: https://type-ai.gitbook.io/type-ai/ Buy TYPE Now!

TypeAI (TYPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TypeAI (TYPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.97M $ 2.97M $ 2.97M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 9.50M $ 9.50M $ 9.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.13M $ 3.13M $ 3.13M All-Time High: $ 4.09 $ 4.09 $ 4.09 All-Time Low: $ 0.067643 $ 0.067643 $ 0.067643 Current Price: $ 0.31317 $ 0.31317 $ 0.31317 Learn more about TypeAI (TYPE) price

TypeAI (TYPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TypeAI (TYPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TYPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TYPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TYPE's tokenomics, explore TYPE token's live price!

TYPE Price Prediction Want to know where TYPE might be heading? Our TYPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TYPE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!