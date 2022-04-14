Discover key insights into Triad (TRD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Triad (TRD) Information

Triad is the leading prediction market on the Solana blockchain, combining the innovation of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the excitement of prediction markets.

The platform enables users to place bets on a wide range of topics, including web3 events, politics, sports, and cultural trends.

Predictions and payouts are managed transparently through smart contracts, ensuring fairness and automation in every transaction. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a casual participant, Triad provides an engaging and decentralized space to explore prediction markets.