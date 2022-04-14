Traxx (TRAXX) Tokenomics
The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks. #OwnYourSound. The marketplace - Takes a 360 degree approach to all aspects of music innovation. Creates a new rewards structure for music Creators. Provides independent distribution and control over commercialisation. The Token||Traxx ‘algo’ (in development) will allow Curators to trade and gain rewards from their ability to curate a brilliant Traxx||List or Traxx||Mixx. Radically simplifies and makes data collection dependable and effective. Token||Traxx is entirely focused on music, utilizing a familiar music discovery platform to allow anyone to trade its value and stake for returns. Transactions on the TOKEN TRAXX platform will be performed using the network token (TOKEN TRAXX TOKEN). It is expected that this will be available via both DEX (Distributed Exchanges) and CEX (Centralised Exchange’s) which will provide liquidity and off and on-ramp services to fiat.
Traxx (TRAXX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Traxx (TRAXX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRAXX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRAXX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
