TrackedBio (TRACKEDBIO) Tokenomics

TrackedBio (TRACKEDBIO) Information We are automating behavioral phenotyping at scale at each stage of the therapeutics discovery process for the longevity field. Currently we have three products: TrackedFlyBox, TrackedMouseWatcher, and TrackedGait, each respectively analyzing fruit flies, mice, and humans for each stage of this process. Our products can either be used in our client's facilities, or they can request we perform experiments as a CRO. Official Website: https://www.trackedbio.com Whitepaper: https://www.trackedbiodesci.com/TBioWhitepaper.pdf Buy TRACKEDBIO Now!

TrackedBio (TRACKEDBIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 83.75K
Total Supply: $ 999.92M
Circulating Supply: $ 990.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84.51K
All-Time High: $ 0.01255767
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

TrackedBio (TRACKEDBIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TrackedBio (TRACKEDBIO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRACKEDBIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRACKEDBIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRACKEDBIO's tokenomics, explore TRACKEDBIO token's live price!

TRACKEDBIO Price Prediction

