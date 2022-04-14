TORA NEKO (TORA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TORA NEKO (TORA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TORA NEKO (TORA) Information Tora is a meme token inspired by the charm and playfulness of tabby cats, particularly Ginnan, the sister of the internet-famous Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, Tora captures the spirit of the "tora neko" (Japanese for tabby cat) in a digital asset that celebrates community, humor, and the universal love for adorable felines. The project aims to create a light-hearted and engaging platform for meme enthusiasts and cat lovers alike, encouraging fun and participation in the crypto space. Official Website: https://toraeth.com Buy TORA Now!

Market Cap: $ 34.39K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.39K
All-Time High: $ 0.02855826
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00034389

TORA NEKO (TORA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TORA NEKO (TORA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TORA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TORA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TORA's tokenomics, explore TORA token's live price!

