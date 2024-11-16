Tonic (TONIC) Information

Move over, Bonk. There’s a new (but actually old) dog in town, and it’s here to steal the spotlight. Meet Tonic, the Solana memecoin that was quietly deployed on Pump.fun back in April 2024 but lay dormant until November 16, 2024, when it finally hit Raydium. And while its low-key start had many overlooking it, recent revelations about its backstory is rewriting the Bonk memecoin narrative Why? Because it turns out the coin everyone thought was inspired by Cheems — Bonk — might actually owe its roots to a Shiba Inu named…Tonic.