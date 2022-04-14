Discover key insights into TOMMY (TOMMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

TOMMY (TOMMY) Information

Tommy is the most adorable dog on sol. Tommy had a rough beginning. As a child, he lost his parents, who tragically became roadkill.

Life hasn't improved much since. Desperate to survive, Tommy ventured into trading meme coins, options, and futures, but quickly discovered his efforts were unsuccessful.

The only thing that could bring Tommy joy again is becoming a successful meme. Help Tommy reach his goal by joining the Tommy-Fund!