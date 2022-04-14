Tokoin (TOKO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Tokoin (TOKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Tokoin (TOKO) Information

Tokoin, a Technology company Providing blockchain solutions to business, individuals and governments. Proudly backed by local government bodies.

At the heart of it all it’s our premiere $TOKO token which is an integral part of our current and future projects developments in NFT, De-fi, Play To Earn Games, Layer 2 Solution and our very own Tokoin Foundation.

Currently $TOKO is utilised by an NFT Play To Earn game, The Realm of Frontera, to purchase it’s NFT and as it’s utility and reward token.

Our Vision and Mission is to make blockchain technology accessible and easy to use by everyone and useful for it’s community

Official Website:
https://www.tokoin.io/
Whitepaper:
https://www.tokoin.io/whitepaper/Whitepaper.pdf?id=93463cf8ec8457c6c862

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tokoin (TOKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 340.79K
Total Supply:
$ 2.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.87B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 364.30K
All-Time High:
$ 0.177662
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00018215
Tokoin (TOKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tokoin (TOKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TOKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TOKO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TOKO's tokenomics, explore TOKO token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.