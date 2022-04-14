TOGA (TOGA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOGA (TOGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOGA (TOGA) Information TOGA is a memecoin. It's just a GOAT wearing a TOGA. Originally the idea is that the coin was deployed by one of the biggest meme coins in the Solana community called GOAT. TOGA is a derivative of the GOAT narrative that goes on, and we proudly want to take that one step further and to build our own community. AI has been the one that launched GOAT, therefore TOGA is purely a community coin. $GOAT = $TOGA Official Website: https://t.me/TogaSol Buy TOGA Now!

TOGA (TOGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOGA (TOGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 70.94K Total Supply: $ 999.27M Circulating Supply: $ 999.27M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.94K All-Time High: $ 0.01149809 All-Time Low: $ 0.000026 Current Price: $ 0

TOGA (TOGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOGA (TOGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOGA's tokenomics, explore TOGA token's live price!

TOGA Price Prediction Want to know where TOGA might be heading? Our TOGA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

