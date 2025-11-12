TIWI Content Access Token (TIWICAT) is the TIWI Ecosystem's token which facilitates access and settles payments for utilities in the Ecosystem. TIWICAT provides access to TiwiFlix and other utilities in the TIWI Ecosystem. The TiwiFlix is a decentralized video sharing and monetization DApp built to empower creators. The project is also heavily focused on education with the TIWI Academy posting out weekly education videos on YouTube which has over 6,000 subscribers.