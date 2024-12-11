Tiny Panda ($TINYP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Tiny Panda ($TINYP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Tiny Panda ($TINYP) Information

Tiny Panda is a community based project formed to bring people on-chain. Founded December 11th, 2024 --- We are building a project and community around education, security, and onboarding newcomers to crypto.

Our website will be a hub for education information along with providing a portal to buy our current projects.

Focusing on BASE network as a specialty, we will also be diving into providing information and resources to the users of our community for all networks, wallets, exchanges and more.

https://tinypandabase.com

Tiny Panda ($TINYP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tiny Panda ($TINYP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 180.67K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 180.67K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Tiny Panda ($TINYP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tiny Panda ($TINYP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $TINYP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $TINYP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $TINYP's tokenomics, explore $TINYP token's live price!

$TINYP Price Prediction

Want to know where $TINYP might be heading? Our $TINYP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.