Thought (THT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Thought (THT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Thought (THT) Information Thought is changing the way the world creates, processes, regurgitates, interprets and even discards information through a combination of data analytics and artificial intelligence. The system has been developed to work with the Nuance application as well as hybrid data systems. The platform has also been programmed to fuse in and work and interact with the Thought Fabric system. Official Website: https://thought.live/ Whitepaper: https://thought.live/assets/thought-white-paper.pdf Buy THT Now!

Thought (THT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Thought (THT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.40M $ 21.40M $ 21.40M Total Supply: $ 1.56B $ 1.56B $ 1.56B Circulating Supply: $ 550.32M $ 550.32M $ 550.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.75M $ 60.75M $ 60.75M All-Time High: $ 0.1552 $ 0.1552 $ 0.1552 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.03888189 $ 0.03888189 $ 0.03888189 Learn more about Thought (THT) price

Thought (THT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Thought (THT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of THT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many THT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand THT's tokenomics, explore THT token's live price!

THT Price Prediction Want to know where THT might be heading? Our THT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See THT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!