The Void (VOID) Information
VOID has a unique deflationary mechanism without any tax to create a static burn system on a timer. Every 12-48 hours depending on total percentage burned, 1% of its main VOID/ETH liquidity pool is burned. However during this process it only burns the sellside liquidity (VOID) and keeps the buyside liquidity (ETH).
This buyside liquidity (ETH) is then converted into other blue-chip tokens in BASE and they are paired up with VOID in their own liquidity pools backing each other. This also increases VOID's baseline floor over time as it has extra buyside liquidity and is over collateralized with each burn.
Currently with more than 10 different liquidity pools automatically managed with a rebalancing strategy VOID is thriving to make all of BASE go through The Void, these side pools are constantly bringing volume to VOID through either arbitrage or partial fills.
With more than 15% of its total supply burned in its first month, each day less and less VOID is being backed up by the basket of pools and blue-chip tokens in its many liquidity pools and pairs.
The Void (VOID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Void (VOID) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VOID tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VOID tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
