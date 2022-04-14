The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics
The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Information
The Three Kingdoms is a Play to Earn GameFi based around the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The journey begins after the fall of the Han dynasty 189-220AD.
Players can recruit their favourite hero's and fight other warlords as well as conquer lands. While having multiple different ways to earn tokens and NFTs, while enjoying the game. They are currently gearing up for launch and the team are true 3 Kingdoms enthusiasts. The goal is to provide a gaming ecosystem that is consistently updated with new content. The project strives for long-term development.
The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Three Kingdoms (TTK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Three Kingdoms (TTK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TTK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TTK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TTK's tokenomics, explore TTK token's live price!
TTK Price Prediction
Want to know where TTK might be heading? Our TTK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.