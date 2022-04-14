the honest guy (THGUY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into the honest guy (THGUY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

the honest guy (THGUY) Information AI Agent (The Honest Guy) Welcome to The Honest Guy, an innovative AI-driven crypto project designed to revolutionize how you navigate the cryptocurrency world! At the heart of this project lies "The Honest Guy"—a transparent, reliable, and morally steadfast AI agent whose core mission is to bring clarity and trust to the ever-evolving crypto landscape. Promote Transparency: Every transaction and decision in the ecosystem is verifiable, ensuring no hidden fees or malicious practices. Empower Communities: Provide individuals and businesses with a decentralized tool for secure, fast, and cost-effective financial transactions Official Website: http://thehonestguy.site Whitepaper: https://thehonestguy.site/whitepaper/

the honest guy (THGUY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for the honest guy (THGUY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.53K Total Supply: $ 999.91M Circulating Supply: $ 999.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.53K All-Time High: $ 0.00101129 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

the honest guy (THGUY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of the honest guy (THGUY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of THGUY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many THGUY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

