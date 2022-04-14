The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Tokenomics
The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Information
The Balkan Dwarf is a memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to KEKEC - The Balcan Dwarf with tribute to the famous Flute Tune on Youtube. Ain't no flute tune like balkan flute tune!
The meme follows a poor Balkwan dwarf who was as shy as they come and not quite the darling of the town. In dedication a token on the Ethereum blockchain is born and a mission to create a strong and united community in the dwarfs dedication.
The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $KEKEC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $KEKEC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $KEKEC's tokenomics, explore $KEKEC token's live price!
$KEKEC Price Prediction
Want to know where $KEKEC might be heading? Our $KEKEC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.