The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) Information

The Balkan Dwarf is a memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to KEKEC - The Balcan Dwarf with tribute to the famous Flute Tune on Youtube. Ain't no flute tune like balkan flute tune!

The meme follows a poor Balkwan dwarf who was as shy as they come and not quite the darling of the town. In dedication a token on the Ethereum blockchain is born and a mission to create a strong and united community in the dwarfs dedication.