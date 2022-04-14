TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TgMetrics (TGMETRICS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) Information TgMetrics is a social analytics platform focused on providing AI-powered insights for crypto communities. Through its Telegram bot, it tracks key performance indicators such as heatmaps, leaderboards, raidboards, user activity, and more. The platform helps communities understand their audience while enabling investors to identify issues like fake engagement and inorganic growth. Expanding beyond Telegram, TgMetrics also integrate X analytics to provide a more comprehensive view of community engagement across multiple social platforms. With its advanced AI-driven metrics, TgMetrics aims to become the leading community ranking system, aggregating data for transparency and informed decision-making. Official Website: https://tgmetrics.ai Buy TGMETRICS Now!

TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TgMetrics (TGMETRICS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 261.52K $ 261.52K $ 261.52K Total Supply: $ 999.31M $ 999.31M $ 999.31M Circulating Supply: $ 879.31M $ 879.31M $ 879.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 297.21K $ 297.21K $ 297.21K All-Time High: $ 0.00205552 $ 0.00205552 $ 0.00205552 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00029751 $ 0.00029751 $ 0.00029751 Learn more about TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) price

TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TgMetrics (TGMETRICS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TGMETRICS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TGMETRICS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TGMETRICS's tokenomics, explore TGMETRICS token's live price!

TGMETRICS Price Prediction Want to know where TGMETRICS might be heading? Our TGMETRICS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TGMETRICS token's Price Prediction now!

