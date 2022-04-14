TASS HUB (TASSHUB) Information

TASSHUB is a creator-first, censorship-resistant content universe riding bareback on the Solana blockchain. Originally forged in the fire of NSFW rebellion, we're expanding our domain to unleash all kinds of digital mischief including art, audio, games, thinkpieces, degenerate DMs, and yes, the filth you clicked for.

Built for creators who are sick of 50% platform fees and shadowbans, and for collectors who want to flex ownership instead of renting pixels from overlords.

$TASSHUB is the lifeblood fueling everything from NFT drops and pay-per-view streams to DAO drama and ad placement wars. We did more than just build a platform. We summoned a goddamn ecosystem.