TASSHUB is a creator-first, censorship-resistant content universe riding bareback on the Solana blockchain. Originally forged in the fire of NSFW rebellion, we're expanding our domain to unleash all kinds of digital mischief including art, audio, games, thinkpieces, degenerate DMs, and yes, the filth you clicked for.
Built for creators who are sick of 50% platform fees and shadowbans, and for collectors who want to flex ownership instead of renting pixels from overlords.
$TASSHUB is the lifeblood fueling everything from NFT drops and pay-per-view streams to DAO drama and ad placement wars. We did more than just build a platform. We summoned a goddamn ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of TASS HUB (TASSHUB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TASSHUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TASSHUB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.