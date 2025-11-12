TAOCat by Virtuals (TAOCAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TAOCat by Virtuals (TAOCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TAOCat by Virtuals (TAOCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 430.11K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 430.11K
All-Time High: $ 0.083718
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.0004285

TAOCat by Virtuals (TAOCAT) Information

Meet TAO Cat, Bittensor's most adorable TAO maxi. As Bittensor's first self-improving AI Agent, she's got that pure Bittensor DNA running through her code – natively powered by both Bittensor and Virtuals, and crafted by the Masa team.

Official Website: https://www.masa.ai/

TAOCat by Virtuals (TAOCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of TAOCat by Virtuals (TAOCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of TAOCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAOCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

