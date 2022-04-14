Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD) Information Synatra is a synthetic staking protocol on Solana. Users may stake SOL or USDC in the protocol, which gets deployed through various strategies to earn yield. Some of the yield generation strategies we use include cash-carry, hedge-carry, lending, leveraged staking, NFT collateralized lending, and airdrop farming. yUSD is the receipt token which can be used to unstake the USDC and claim back the principle plus interest accrued. We gave grown to about $4.5M of TVL which earns roughly $1-1.25M revenue annually. Official Website: https://synatra.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.synatra.xyz

Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.28M $ 4.28M $ 4.28M Total Supply: $ 3.09M $ 3.09M $ 3.09M Circulating Supply: $ 3.09M $ 3.09M $ 3.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.28M $ 4.28M $ 4.28M All-Time High: $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 All-Time Low: $ 1.06 $ 1.06 $ 1.06 Current Price: $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.38

Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Synatra Staked USDC (YUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

